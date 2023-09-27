436 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in KLA by 185.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,141 shares of company stock worth $23,496,464. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $463.11.

KLA Stock Down 2.2 %

KLA stock opened at $445.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $520.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.62. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

