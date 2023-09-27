Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $244.12 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,270 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

