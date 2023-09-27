Little House Capital LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Little House Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $244.12 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $774.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.