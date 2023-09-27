Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE UNP opened at $204.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.