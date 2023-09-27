Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,242,636,000 after purchasing an additional 223,827 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after purchasing an additional 864,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 77.5% during the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,266 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $204.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.70. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.69.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

