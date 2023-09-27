3,375 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,837,514,000 after acquiring an additional 319,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $110.76. 758,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

