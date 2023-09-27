Members Trust Co Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Members Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,406 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Members Trust Co owned 0.45% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $118,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.89. 395,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,568. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.45. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

