ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,462,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,297,000 after acquiring an additional 105,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 71.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.2 %

Aflac stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.25. 98,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.61. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

