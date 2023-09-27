Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 875 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $354.21 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.21 and its 200 day moving average is $350.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

