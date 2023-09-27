Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $251,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Accenture were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.82.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $310.61 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.92. The company has a market cap of $206.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

