Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.5% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,079,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,818 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $354.21 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.68.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

