Diversified Trust Co Buys 8,326 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 2.0 %

C stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.