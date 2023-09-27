Zhang Financial LLC Has $379,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

Starbucks stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.01.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

