Members Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $810.86. 404,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,054. The stock has a market cap of $334.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $866.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $773.81. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

