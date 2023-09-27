TSP Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,833. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.