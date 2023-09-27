Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,180 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. 217,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,251. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.