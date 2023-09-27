iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Raised by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,369 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $28,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,689,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

