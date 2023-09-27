Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 665 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJH stock opened at $247.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.32 and a 200-day moving average of $254.04. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

