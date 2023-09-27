Riverwater Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,254 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Chad R raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 275,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 441.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 765,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 624,143 shares in the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.