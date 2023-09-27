Allworth Financial LP Has $18.56 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 679,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,926 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,714,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,010,000 after acquiring an additional 264,335 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,642,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,123,000 after acquiring an additional 234,223 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,024 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,022,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after acquiring an additional 46,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,860,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.03. 297,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $28.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.