Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 481,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,719,830 shares.The stock last traded at $14.19 and had previously closed at $13.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $394.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.31 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 59.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

