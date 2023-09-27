Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.82 and last traded at $35.57. Approximately 34,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 242,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Further Reading

