Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 621,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,885,298 shares.The stock last traded at $42.98 and had previously closed at $42.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Syneos Health

Syneos Health Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health

(Get Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.