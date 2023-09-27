SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.07 and last traded at $66.14. Approximately 17,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 624,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.42.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.04 million. SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 324.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 400.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

