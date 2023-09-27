Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 105,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 288,471 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $10.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $927.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.54.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth $1,320,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 105,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

