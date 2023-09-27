Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Trading Down 2.4%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 445,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,039,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -113.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,985,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,390,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,458 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

