Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,055,000. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $175.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.06 and a 200-day moving average of $182.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

