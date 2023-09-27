Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 1,890 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 53,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6,648.2% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 48,266 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $174.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.