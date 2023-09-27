NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE NEE opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11. The stock has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

