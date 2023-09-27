NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $1.01 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $33.81 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00004088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00034018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00026405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.07708346 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 294 active market(s) with $37,366,695.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

