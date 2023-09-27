Filecoin Price Tops $3.21 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.21 or 0.00012214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $79.60 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,341,725 coins and its circulating supply is 451,145,375 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

