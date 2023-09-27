Arbitrum (ARB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.05 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $73.70 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00003134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.82146906 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 507 active market(s) with $66,970,850.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

