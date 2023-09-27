Head-To-Head Contrast: Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) vs. BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX)

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) and BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Baudax Bio and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio -4,629.45% N/A -380.10% BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Baudax Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio $1.27 million 2.24 -$58.79 million ($107.73) 0.00 BioRestorative Therapies $120,000.00 60.32 -$18.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares Baudax Bio and BioRestorative Therapies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BioRestorative Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baudax Bio.

Risk and Volatility

Baudax Bio has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 61.44, meaning that its share price is 6,044% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Baudax Bio and BioRestorative Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 1 0 0 2.00 BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats Baudax Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies. Baudax Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

