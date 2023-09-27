Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

INGXF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 93,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,410. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $187.56 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INGXF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

