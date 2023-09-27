Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 1,314 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

