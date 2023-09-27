Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 1,888 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Fundamentum LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BSV stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.