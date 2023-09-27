Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 580 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,402 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after buying an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,244. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

