iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $107.52. 138,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,090. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

