Allworth Financial LP Trims Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,004,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,432 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 1.55% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $41,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock remained flat at $40.41 during trading on Wednesday. 72,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,130. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

