Allworth Financial LP Purchases 936,329 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936,329 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 3.79% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $161,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,985,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,842,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,320,000 after buying an additional 409,272 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,508,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.04. 65,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

