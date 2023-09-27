Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 41,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Biogen by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.36.

Biogen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.62. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.31 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Biogen’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

