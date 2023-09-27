LVZ Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LVZ Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.87. 534,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,992. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $298.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

