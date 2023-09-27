Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $601,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,250,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 149,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 132,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 139,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $37.86. 8,066,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,980,885. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

