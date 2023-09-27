Fundamentum LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fundamentum LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 338,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 166,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.80.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

