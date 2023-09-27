Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys 284,263 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 7.50% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $71,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,532,000. Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $538,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

QEFA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,206. The company has a market capitalization of $998.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

