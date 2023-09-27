Deepwater Asset Management LLC Sells 37,310 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,310 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 5.0% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CarMax worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth $360,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 113,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in CarMax by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.
CarMax Stock Up 0.9 %
KMX stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 772,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,613. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.
