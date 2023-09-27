Fortem Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.11.

Get Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $288.41 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.