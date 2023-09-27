Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,144 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MS opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

