Deepwater Asset Management LLC Has $617,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.3% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. 26,309,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,992,152. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -489.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,227.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,620,619 shares of company stock valued at $49,321,222 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

