Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,137 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.61. 229,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

